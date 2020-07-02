PHOENIX, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A gunman was caught by police after they say he tried to carjack several people following a shooting that injured a man in Phoenix.
Phoenix police say they were called out to a neighborhood near 27th and Northern avenues Thursday afternoon after reports of a shooting. The crime scene spread across several blocks of the neighborhood north of Northern near Butler Drive.
When officers arrived, they found a man who had been shot. The man, who had minor injuries and is expected to be okay, was speaking to police about what happened when shots rang out from a few blocks away.
Following the shots, officers went toward the sound of the gunfire and found a homeowner nearby that told them a gunman had just tried to take his car. When he couldn't find the right keys, the man fired shots towards the home.
Investigators say the man also tried to carjack a woman who was driving by at the time. She told police he pointed a gun at her and banged on her window before she was able to drive away. She was not injured.
The suspect then took off running through the neighborhood; running through yards and jumping fences, police officials said. Officers were flagged down by a resident who told them that them suspect had gone into their home, where their adult son was struggling with the man. Officers went into the home and were able to arrest the suspect.
The investigation is ongoing.