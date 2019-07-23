GOODYEAR, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- Police say an employee at a Goodyear McDonald's has been arrested for allegedly exposing himself multiple times to his coworkers.
DeMarco Lewis, 18, was employed at the MDonald's near Elliot Road and Estrella Parkway in Goodyear.
Police say Lewis committed indecent exposure by "exposing his genitals recklessly to two separate victims... causing them to be offended and alarmed."
One victim said that about a month ago, Lewis "showed his penis to him 5-6 times."
According to the police report, Lewis "had his penis out of his pants through his zipper and only had his apron covering it."
Police say Lewis would wait for this coworker to look his way, then "would lift his apron and show his penis" and "would just stare at him."
The victim also said Lewis "had been touchy with him" and attempted "to rub his body on his" while taking orders, according to the police report.
The coworker reported the incident to managers, and Lewis was sent home.
But a few weeks later, Lewis reportedly returned to work.
Police say he then reportedly exposed himself 10 to 15 times.
The victim told police "he cold not take it anymore" and confronted Lewis, telling him "it was not cool what he was doing."
Police say McDonald's corporate office was notified and Lewis was sent home once again.
Surveillance video as well as cell pone video recorded Lewis allegedly "pulling up his apron, exposing his penis," according to the police report.
Police later went to Lewis' home and placed him under arrest.
During an interview, police say Lewis "admitted to showing his penis more than 2 times but less than 5 times" and that he was "acting on impulse."
Lewis was booked into the Fourth Avenue jail on two felony counts of indecent exposure.
He was released on his own recognizance, and is due in court August 5.
Police say Lewis had previously been convicted of sex assault in 2017.
(11) comments
The good news is: HE will be sharing a cell with the public pool pervert they arrested the other day. I suspect there's gonna be some HARD competition between those two! [lol]
Hello Wearenotperfect!! Where you at on this one? 🤓
I say, I say, that boy is just not right.[scared]
Castrate the black POS
Can’t believe this pervert was allowed to keep his job when sent home the the first time. Sounds like management dropped the ball on this one
he was a hard worker
LOL - good one!
He wouldn't need to do stuff like this if they paid him $15 an hour.
Hey trolls, he is obviously not white. Sooo what does that do to your theories?
the guy's got a history already...get him some intense help now before this escalates...
Was this boy charged with ‘assault with a dead weapon-less than 1 inch’?
