GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A person was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries after a stabbing in Glendale on Saturday afternoon, a Glendale detective reported.
The incident happened in the area of 59th and Glendale avenues.
Responding to the stabbing call in that area, officers found three victims. One was seriously hurt and taken to the hospital, said Detective Nick Stepp with the Glendale Police Department.
No one is in custody as a suspect at this time.
Right now, patrol officers are investigating the situation.
Stay tune with Arizona's Family for the latest developments.
(2) comments
at least nobody brought a gun to a knife fight. progress.
G-Town represent woot woot!!!!
