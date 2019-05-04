GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A man is dead after a shooting in Glendale Saturday night. Police say the gunman has not been caught.
Glendale Police Department spokeswoman, Officer Tiffany Ngalula, says their officers responded to a Shot Spotter system notification of a shooting at 55th Avenue and Glendale Avenue around 9:45 p.m.
When officers arrived they found a man shot. Ngalula says he has died from his injuries.
Glendale Avenue is closed between 63rd Avenue and 67th Avenue as investigators look into the incident.
(2) comments
To Serve and Protect Went Down to The Toilet
Wouldn't it make more sense to report a night when there WASN'T a shooting in Glendale?? That would seem to be more newsworthy these days...
