GLENDALE, Ariz. (3TV/CBS 5) – Police say a Glendale mom had a blood alcohol content nearly four times the legal definition of impaired when she allegedly hit and killed a pedestrian who was walking to work over the weekend.

According to court documents, Ashley Marie Cliff, had her two young children – ages 5 and 6 – with her at the time.

It happened shortly before 5 p.m. Sunday near 76th and Glendale avenues. According to Cliff’s public court documents, an on-duty lieutenant in an unmarked police Chevy Tahoe saw everything.

Police say Cliff had just changed lanes to speed around two vehicles, one of which the lieutenant was driving. “Witnesses visually estimated Ashley was travelling (sic) from 65-75 mph in the 40 mph zone as she swerved right across two lanes to pass them.”

As she swerved back, police say Cliff lost control of her 2008 Toyota Yaris and then shot over the raised center median and across three lanes of oncoming traffic. The Yaris hit a woman who was walking to work as she stepped into an unmarked crosswalk. Cliff’s Yaris continued up onto the sidewalk, hit a fire hydrant and a parked car, snapped a tree, and then slammed into the front of an apartment complex, according to court documents.

The victim suffered internal decapitation and was pronounced dead at the hospital, police say.

While Cliff was being treated for a broken leg, hospital staff drew blood, according to police. “They provided the results of an alcohol screening and reported it to be .318 BAC,” reads the probable cause for arrest statement. The threshold for DUI in Arizona is 0.08. A BAC of more than 0.15 is defined by Arizona law as Extreme DUI. Anything more than 0.20 is labeled Super Extreme DUI.

According to court documents, police tried to talk to Cliff, 29, at the hospital but were unable to because she was “medicated since she was combative.” The probable cause statement says “they smelled a strong odor of alcoholic beverages coming from her breath.”

Cliff’s children were taken into custody by the Department of Child Services after they were treated at the hospital.

In court documents, police noted that Cliff’s license was suspended in January 2019 after a DUI conviction in Mesa court. Details about that case, including where her children were with her, were not immediately available. A judge set a secured appearance bond of $100,000 and scheduled a preliminary hearing for June 15.