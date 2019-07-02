GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) – A 24-year-old Glendale man is arrested after police say he shot and killed his girlfriend and her 4-year-old daughter.
According to police, the shooting occurred Sunday night near the area of 59th Avenue and Bethany Home Road.
[PHOTOS: Arizona parents accused of behaving badly]
A few hours later, Glendale police said they received a call from Brandon Andres Bautista Torres’ sister from their parent’s home in Surprise.
As the dispatcher began asking questions, Torres' sister passed the phone to him. He told the dispatcher that his girlfriend and her daughter had been shot and were dead in their home.
According to court documents, Torres arrived back at the scene with his father and 1-year-old son, telling officers that a man had broken into the house and shot his girlfriend and her daughter.
When officers arrived, they found a 19-year-old woman and her 4-year-old daughter dead. Police added the girl would have turned 5 on Monday.
Torres told officers that his girlfriend and daughter were in the master bedroom, when they heard a noise coming from a different area of the house.
Torres said that a man came into the bedroom with a gun and told everyone to get on the ground. An altercation ensued between Torres and the man, causing the man to fire multiple rounds, killing his girlfriend and daughter.
According to police, Torres tried to clean up the scene by covering up the victims and leaving the home with his 1-year-old son. Officers that found a couch pushed in front of the door. Torres told officers that it was there "to keep the homeless man from coming back."
Torres and his son then went to his parents’ house in Surprise to drop him off.
Torres’ parents told officers that he was acting "strangely calm" and never mentioned the homicide. Torres told them that he was going to see a movie with a friend.
When Glendale Police probed Torres as to why it took three hours for the police to be notified about the shooting, Torres kept changing his stories.
Torres told officers he waited hours to call police because he was "scared of the gunman and thought he would return to the home." The suspect added that he was also scared the police would think he shot the victims because "he's Hispanic and he had seen ICE raids before."
Torres was later arrested and booked into the Fourth Avenue Jail on two counts of first-degree murder.
(1) comment
happy 4th July
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.