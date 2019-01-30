SCOTTSDALE (3TV/CBS 5) – A traffic stop in Scottsdale led to various counterfeiting and drug charges for a Glendale man and his girlfriend.
Police say Joshua Speedling was driving a rented car when they pulled him over late the night of Wednesday, Jan. 23, 2019.
“Speedling was acting nervous during the initial contact,” according to public court documents. “He was subsequently found to have an outstanding misdemeanor warrant for his arrest.”
Police said they found drugs and drug paraphernalia in Speedling’s car, but that’s not all.
Inside a black suitcase, which Speedling said was his, police said they discovered “numerous [IDs], credit cards, Social Security cards, tax documents, and other documents containing personal information of numerous people.”
At least one of those items belonged to a person whose Phoenix home was burglarized.
When police interviewed Speedling, 37, after reading him his Miranda rights, he told investigators that he was staying at a Scottsdale hotel with his girlfriend, Jill Flessner, and that they had been counterfeiting money, specifically washing $1 bills and reprinting them to look like $100 bills.
“He admitted to knowingly passing the counterfeit currency at a Walmart store, along with a Circle K gas station recently,” according to the probable cause for arrest statement.
Police said he also told them exactly what he and Flessner used to make the counterfeit cash. Officers not only found the items he described in the hotel room he was sharing with Flessner but also discovered two fake $100 bills in Flessner’s wallet.
Police also found drug paraphernalia in that room.
“Scattered throughout the room in various bags, boxes and other areas were numerous [IDs], credit cards, Social Security cards, tax document, bank records, US mail and other documents containing personal information for numerous people,” according to Speedling’s court paperwork. “Intermixed with all the items were various were paperwork for both Speedling and Flessner.”
It’s not clear if Flessner has any criminal history, but she was listed at the hotel as “do not rent.”
Police say Speedling was on felony probation for two cases involving forgery and ID theft.
[APP USERS: Click here for Speedling's court documents]
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.