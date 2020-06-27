GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A man in Glendale was shot Saturday afternoon after he tried to break into a home.
Glendale police say officers were sent to a home near 51st Avenue and Cactus Road around 1 p.m. after the homeowner reported that he had shot a man who was trying to get into his house. The homeowner told officers the man, who he did not know, was initially trying to get him to come out of his home, but then the man tried to force his way in.
The homeowner told dispatchers he was armed.
Police say the man was taken to an area hospital. His condition is unknown.
The investigation into the shooting is ongoing. Stay with Arizona's Family for updates as more information becomes available.