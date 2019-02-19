PHOENIX, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A Glendale father has been arrested for allegedly street racing in Phoenix. He's also accused of letting his 15-year-old son drive without a license.
Macedonia Barrera, 42, faces charges of racing and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.
An officer who was patrolling a Phoenix community near 22nd Avenue and McDowell Road noticed a black Dodge Challenger pull out in front of him and "fishtail" as the driver "accelerated hard."
The officer stated in the police report that he "watched the vehicle's tires spin, causing white smoke and tire marks on the roadway."
When the officer pulled over the driver, later identified as Barrera, Barrera's son came forward and told police his sister was riding in the car with his dad.
Meantime, Barrera's son, who is only 15, did not have a driver's license, only a permit. According to ADOT, the permit requires a licensed driver who is at least 21 years old to be in the front passenger seat.
Police say it appears the whole family was part of the racing scene that day. "The entire family was at the 'Bridges,' actively engaged in spectating the street racers," stated the police report.
The Bridges is an area well-known by street racers, near 22nd Avenue and McDowell Road.
