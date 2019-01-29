GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5)-- A teenager walking to school was hit by a vehicle Tuesday morning in Glendale.
The incident occurred at the intersection of 47th and Northern avenues.
The girl, who police say is a student at Apollo High School, was crossing the crosswalk when she was hit by a vehicle.
She was taken to a nearby hospital with life-threatening injuries. Police say the driver of the vehicle stayed on scene.
The victim's parents were notified of the incident and are currently at the hospital with her, police said.
The intersection is closed in all directions for the next few hours.
Glendale police are investigating factors that led to the crash.
