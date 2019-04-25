GLENDALE (3TV/CBS5) -- A 6-year-old girl was accidentally shot by her dad in Glendale on Thursday afternoon, police say.
It happened just before 2 p.m. near 75th and Glendale avenues.
Initial information indicates the little girl was accidentally shot by her father while he was cleaning his shotgun.
Police believe the father tripped and the loaded weapon discharged.
Police said the child is in surgery and that her injuries don't appear life-threatening.
It is unclear if anyone has been taken into custody as a result of the incident.
(7) comments
Americans continue to prove they are simply too stupid anymore to safely possess firearms. (The author's of the 2nd Amendment would be horrified.) We can have guns OR we can have safe communities, but we clearly CAN'T HAVE BOTH. Sadly, you dullards chose firearms over safety so no pity when the occasional child suffers as a result. You must live (or die) with your moronic decisions.
OK do not come crying to me when your home is broken into and the police arrive in time to mop up your family's brains since you cannot defend yourself.
I partially agree with you....feels weird..... but the so called responsible gun owners are at it again.
Actually millions upon millions of Americans own, operate, and function around guns in a safe manner every day. If you apply your thought process, then no Americans should drive cars, hike our urban mountains, ride bicycles, eat greasy food, or even visit the Grand Canyon. Because they all can kill you and do!
don't like the firearm laws? move to a country that restricts ownership. We have the 2nd amendment.
WOW Glendale is off the hook this past few weeks!!!
Yeah they are but you were right about what you said, I will retract my smart ss coment from before I am ashamed to admit i live in glendale This is way off the charts, all that's happening , right in glendale. But you know what? NOTHING IS GOING TO CHANGE UNTIL THESE PEOPLE ARE HELD ACCOUNTABLE FOR WHAT THEY DO.iT HAS ALREADY BEEN SAID DONT LEAVE KIDS OR PETS IN CARS, BOOM IT HAPPENED AN THEY ACT LIKE A SOCK WAS LEFT IN THE CAR.mARK MY WORD THERE WILL BE MORE AN MORE. aN DROWNING
People do'nt watch what is happening. Excuse the typing im in a hurry! People watch your kids.
