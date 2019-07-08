TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- A murder suspect is dead after sparking an hours-long standoff with Gilbert and Tempe police departments on Monday.
The northbound lanes of Priest Drive were closed at Broadway Road after a man barricaded himself inside his vehicle.
According to Gilbert police, the suspect of a recent homicide was located by their detectives in Tempe around 10 a.m.
Police say the suspect has been on the run after he shot and killed a 55-year-old Gilbert man in his car near Cooper and Guadalupe roads Friday.
Our chopper over the scene captured SWAT and police vehicles surrounding the suspect's vehicle outside of a motel parking lot.
Police said the man talked to negotiators for the first couple of hours.
According to Gilbert police, they used tear gas around 2:30 p.m. on the man after he stopped negotiating with them and they heard a single shot from the car and moved in.
Police said no officers fired their weapons but the man had a gunshot wound.
Emergency responders started CPR on him and he was taken to the hospital where he died.
Police have not released his name.
Officers said the sketch of the man was a key part in helping them find and track him.
Current scene in Tempe pic.twitter.com/pFTVaYccc7— Gilbert Police Dept. (@GilbertPolice) July 8, 2019
Who doesn't love a happy ending? Good guys 1, Bad guys 0. Pray his victim's family can take a slight bit of comfort/closure knowing this guy can't harm or destroy any other families.
Thank you sir for saving us hard working taxpayers from having to support your stupid rearend. Good riddance.
Why do these cowards try to go out like this? I could never see killing myself. Face the situation, especially when so young.
Give him $10 million, cops planted the gun on him!
One shot one kill... Than go after all the rest of the face tattoo douche bags
I thought the same thing. Worthless tatted-up thug losers. Cry me a river if it offends anyone.
Get him, boys! Don't want to be paying any more for this trash.
Although you won't read it from anyone else here, let me say THANK YOU officers for once again putting your lives on the line to protect US. We couldn't live in a 'free society without you!! #heroes
My, you're special. What have you done for a police officer lately? Sitting on your most prominent feature and typing accomplishes nothing.
Let's see, oh yeah, he thanked them for their service, pray tell, what did you do today to make the world a better place? Cure cancer, eliminate world hunger, clean the air pollution, reverse global warming? SMH
He has about a zero percent chance of escaping at this point and even less chance of surviving if makes any dangerous moves. Those sharp shooters will put holes in him quicker than he'd know what happened. His best option at this point is to surrender. Hope someone sends these officers some Dutch Bros coffee gift cards for catching this guy.
Surely he has the right not to comply with officers, just let him go. 'Neverend' Maupin is en route. Quick, holster the weapons!
If he’s in a vehicle......give him the Bonnie and Clyde treatment.
Blast his @ss! ;)
Shoot first, no need to ask questions. Clean the litter from the Gilbert streets.
Did they find the tattooed freak wanted for murder in Gilbert?
