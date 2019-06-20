GILBERT, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Minutes after being released from the Gilbert Police Department's jail, a man found himself behind bars again after police said he walked into an off-duty police officer's apartment.
According to court documents, 22-year-old Derek Kuang was in jail for violating a court order and giving false information to police on June 13.
About 30 minutes after he was released, he walked into the apartment of a Phoenix police officer near Warner and Gilbert roads, according to police. The off-duty officer pulled out his gun and ordered Kuang to the ground, police said. He then called 911.
Huana was arrested again and he faces one count of criminal trespass.
(1) comment
Bruce Lee , aaga yaaaha! [scared]
