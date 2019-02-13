TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A car crashed into a tree in Tempe after a robbery at a T-Mobile store Wednesday afternoon, police said.
Around 3:24 p.m., officers responded to a reported armed robbery at a T-Mobile store near E. McKellips Road and N. Stapley Drive, according to Mesa Police Department.
Police said witnesses gave a description of the car that the suspects used to leave the scene. Officers near the U.S. 60 saw the car and tried to stop it at Roosevelt Street and Baseline Road, according to Mesa police.
The car did not stop and crashed into a tree while fleeing from police.
Mesa police said all of the suspects involved were detained.
Two people suffered minor injuries and one person was transported to a hospital with injuries that were not life threatening, according to the Tempe Fire Department.
Police said an investigation is ongoing.
Police said westbound Baseline Road was temporarily closed at Kyrene Road due to the crash. There were also delays on eastbound and northbound Baseline Road approaching Kyrene.
