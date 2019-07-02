BUCKEYE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Two people were found in a car that stuck in a wash in Buckeye on Tuesday evening, reported the Buckeye Police Department.
The incident happened in the area of southwest of Bethany Home and Tuthill roads in the Victory area of Verrado. Made up of dirt trails, the area is rugged in places, according to Buckey Police Department spokeswoman Donna Rossi.
According to the police department, detectives were already in the area investigating an unrelated week-old death when they discovered the car and the two older adults inside it.
Rossi said the Buckeye Fire Department teamed up with personnel from the Avondale, Glendale, Goodyear, and Buckeye Valley fire departments to launch a rescue operation. They had to use ATVs to get to the site.
The Arizona's Family chopper was over the scene.
One of the people from the car was airlifted in critical condition to a local hospital. Information on the other person has not been released.
It's not clear what the people were doing out there or how their car came to be stuck in the wash.
Arizona's Family will continue to follow the incident as the investigation develops.
