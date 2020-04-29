PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Four men have been arrested in connection with shootings that left one woman dead and a teenage boy seriously hurt, police say. Shots were fired at two different locations in north Phoenix early Wednesday morning.
Around midnight, the suspects, now identified as 19-year-old Charles Harris, 18-year-old Troy Brunnetti, 19-year-old Larry Scott and 21-year-old Austin Olson, were in a white Jeep when they shot a long rifle pellet gun at random people at three different places.
The first shooting happened near 19th Avenue and Bell Road, where the 38-year-old woman was shot as she was standing at a McDonald's drive-thru. Fire officials took her to the hospital, where she later died.
A few miles away from the McDonald's, at 9th and Peoria avenues, police say the suspects shot at a 17-year-old boy walking on the sidewalk. He was taken to the hospital, where he remains in critical condition.
The suspects then drove to the area of 7th Avenue and Hatcher Road, where they tried to carjack a man, investigators said. After the man refused to give them his car, one of the suspects shot the pellet rifle at his car, causing his window to shatter. The victim, who didn't report any injuries, called the police and followed the suspects' Jeep.
Police say they found and arrested the suspects near 17th and Grovers avenues. They have been booked for murder, a drive-by shooting, aggravated assault and armed robbery.
New court paperwork indicates all four suspects admitted they were in the vehicle during the incidents. The suspects said they were driving around looking for homeless people to shoot. They also admitted they were looking for people to rob and vehicles to steal.