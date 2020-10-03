SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Scottsdale police say a man involved in a shooting at a home near Hayden and Indian Bend roads where a woman was found dead took his own life Saturday afternoon. The initial shooting happened Friday night around 6:50 p.m.
The man police were looking for was 37-year-old Charles Haeger. Haeger is a former professional baseball pitcher who played for the Chicago White Sox, San Diego Padres, and the Los Angeles Dodgers.
According to Scottsdale police, a man returned to his home Friday afternoon and heard gunshots from his roommate's room. He saw Haeger then exit the victim's bedroom and quickly escaped out the back of the home. The victim was later identified by police as 34-year-old Danielle Breed.
Police say Haeger's car was found unoccupied Saturday afternoon in Flagstaff. In an evening update, police said Haeger was found dead from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound along the rim trail at the South Rim of the Grand Canyon around 4 p.m.
The investigation is ongoing.