GILBERT (3TV/CBS 5) - A former nanny was arrested in Gilbert earlier in January after having a sexual relationship with a teen girl who was a part of the family he worked for, police said.
The 16-year-old’s mother found 37-year-old Kelley Boggs, a “trusted family friend,” in bed with her daughter, according to initial appearance paperwork.
A day later, Boggs turned himself in at the Mesa Police Department. Police said he told them that he had a sexual relationship with the teen in Mesa, Tempe and Gilbert since October 2017.
Boggs admitted to having sexual activity with the minor on a weekly basis for the last year. Police said that Boggs worked as a nanny for the family before the sexual relationship began.
According to the documents, Boggs would enter the family’s home without their knowledge or consent to hide in the teen’s closet.
He faces six counts of sexual conduct with a minor, one count of sexual abuse and two counts of furnishing obscene materials to minors.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.