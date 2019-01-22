PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A Florida man accused of trying to sell stolen comic books worth almost $100,000 to a Phoenix comic book store is facing felony charges.
Investigators say Phillip Weisbauer had the comic books with him when officers arrested him in Fountain Hills on Thursday, Jan. 10, 2019.
Weisbauer, 30, came to the attention of the Phoenix Police Department when the manager of the store where he allegedly tried to sell the comic books contacted them.
According to court documents, Weisbauer “had in his possession at least four comic books” valued at just about $97,000. Police said the manager of the Phoenix store “had knowledge of the value of the comic books.”
In the probable cause for arrest statement, police say Weisbauer met with the Phoenix store manager on two occasions – once on Jan. 8 and again on Jan. 10 – “to negotiate a price” for the comic books.
After that second meeting, police followed Weisbauer from the store, eventually arresting him in Fountain Hills.
Police said he had the four comic books in question in his vehicle. Those comic books had been stolen in Boca Raton, FL.
According to the South Florida Sun Sentinel, the stolen comic books were part of a Batman collection kept in "an indoor air-conditioned, double-locked storage unit."
Almost 450 comic books worth about $1.4 million were taken. So far, only the four police said Weisbauer had with him have been recovered.
The owner of the missing comic books posted a detailed list of what's missing online.
Comic books have come to be “a collectible commodity,” according to a September 2017 ThoughtCo article listing the 11 most valuable comic books.
Collecting comics is not just an American thing. There are collectors all over the world. It’s big business.
“From the most expensive Superman comic to the most expensive Spider-Man comic, the higher profile the superhero, the more valuable the issue,” the article explains. “These comics are very hard to find in decent condition so when one does come to light with a high grade, all bets are off in terms of its value, as collectors dig deep to score the item as their prized possession.”
The $97,000 value attributed to the four stolen comic books Weisbauer allegedly tried to sell here in Phoenix is not unheard of.
Action Comics #1, which was published in 1938 and introduced the world to Superman, is the most expensive comic book in the world, having sold for more than $3.2 million (not a typo) on eBay in 2014, according to CNET. The opening bid was $1 million.
At this point, it's not clear if Weisbauer was behind the theft or how he might have come into possession of the stolen comic books.
The two felony charges he's facing have to do with being in possession of stolen property and trafficking stolen property.
