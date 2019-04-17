PHOENIX, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Westbound Interstate 10 was reopened in west Phoenix after it was closed Wednesday night when a burglary suspect was struck and killed near the 51st Avenue exit, according to the Phoenix Police Department.
Sgt. Tommy Thompson said around 8:40 p.m., two men entered a Circle K near 35th Avenue and I-10 and stole lottery tickets, as well as other items.
The suspects then fled the scene in a stolen vehicle, heading westbound on McDowell Road.
Officers attempted to stop the suspects after they were able to locate the vehicle near 39th Avenue and McDowell Road. However, Thompson said the suspects refused to stop and officers backed off.
That's when the suspects were involved in a crash at 43rd Avenue and McDowell Road. No one was injured and the suspects were able to continue evading police, entering westbound I-10 from 43rd Avenue.
Thompson said the suspects headed westbound on I-10 until exiting at 51st Avenue, where they crashed into the base of a concrete sign.
Both the driver and passenger bailed from the vehicle.
Thompson said authorities were able to apprehend the driver but the passenger ran southbound, crossing a canal and was last seen entering the westbound lanes of I-10.
That suspect was then struck by a westbound vehicle. He was declared dead at the scene.
Thompson said some of the stolen lottery tickets were found scattered in the canal the suspect crossed.
He said they are not sure if any weapons were found on either suspect.
The westbound lanes of I-10 were closed at 51st Avenue while an investigation was conducted. Traffic was reentering at 67th Avenue.
The freeway has since reopened. The eastbound lanes were unaffected.
The investigation remains ongoing.
** REOPENING ** I-10 WB at 51st Avenue has reopened. #phxtraffic https://t.co/c6avBS1L36— Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) April 18, 2019
UPDATE: Closure remains in effect. I-10 WB is closed at 51st Avenue for a crash. #phxtraffic https://t.co/c6avBS1L36— Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) April 18, 2019
Are those the sounds of karma's footsteps chasing me across the freeway?? Nobody outruns karma - nobody. I love a story with a happy ending!
