FLAGSTAFF, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- The Flagstaff Police Department is investigating a possible hate crime after the Chabad of Flagstaff was burglarized and damaged.
The incident took place sometime between Mar. 22 and Mar. 25, according to police.
The synagogue is located near the area of University Avenue and Milton Road.
Police say there was damage to multiple rooms within the building and several damaged power tools.
Vandals carved swastikas in the walls, smashed and dumped paint cans on the floors. The vandals also painted a swastika pattern in black on the windows of the synagogue, police said.
Fingerprints and biological evidence were collected from the scene for further investigation.
If you have any information about this crime, you can contact Flagstaff police at (928) 679-4108.
(1) comment
How sad that we live in in such a hate-filled society anymore..
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.