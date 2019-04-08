FLAGSTAFF, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A Flagstaff police officer was forced to shoot a man after he was pepper sprayed on Monday, police say.
The officer stopped a man on a bicycle on East Route 66 near Main Street and said he had a warrant out for his arrest, according to police.
A fight broke out between the two and the officer pepper sprayed the man. The man then pepper sprayed the officer, which hurt his vision.
The officer then shot the man once, hitting him in the neck.
The man was taken to the hospital. His condition remains unclear as of Monday evening.
The officer sustained minor eye injuries.
[MAP: 2019 officer-involved shootings]
This is the third shooting of 2019 involving the Flagstaff Police Department, and the 22nd officer-involved shooting in Arizona in 2019.
An investigation is underway.
