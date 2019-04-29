TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) – A Chicago man and his wife are facing charges after one of them allegedly beat a Tempe hotel manager with a baseball bat.
The Maricopa County Attorney’s Office filed aggravated assault charges against Natedon Henderson in Superior Court last week.
According to police, 29-year-old Henderson is homeless and was staying with his wife, Kamesha Hayes, at the Rodeway Inn on Apache Boulevard in Tempe.
According to court documents, it started when Hayes was fighting with the victim.
Arresting officers said security video from the hotel office showed Henderson throwing a computer monitor at the victim’s head as she fought with Hayes.
Police said a witness saw Henderson “over the victim while holding a baseball bat and [saw him] swing the bat in a chopping motion” toward her head as she lay on the floor. He also told police he saw “Natedon punching the victim a couple [of] times possibly in the rib or chest area.”
According to court documents, Henderson, already in handcuffs and waiting for a sergeant to arrive, told officers that the victim “had the bat first” and that his wife was responsible for the woman’s injuries.
“'I have not remorse for what my wife did,'” Henderson said, according to the probable cause for arrest statement. “'I didn’t do [expletive deleted]. That’s why I stayed, I did nothing.'”
The fight between Hayes and the victim was over a $100 deposit, according to what Henderson told the police.
“'My wife had a mental breakdown,'” he said, according to the probable cause for arrest statement.
Police said Hayes, 34, ran away from the hotel, leaving her husband with their three children, who were present when police arrested him.
Officers later found and arrested her. It’s not clear what charges she will face.
According to the arresting officers, Henderson, who “has a long violent criminal history,” claimed the victim hit him in the face with the bat, but they saw “no visible injuries or swelling.”
The victim, however, had “a skull fracture on the crown of her head ….”
The arresting officer said the wooden bat used in the assault “has a ‘quarter size dent … along with blood and hair ….”
Maricopa County Superior Court Commissioner Tracy Nadzieja set a secured appearance bond of $35,000 for Henderson, along with a preliminary hearing date of May 3.
He is facing two felony charges of aggravated assault and one each of misdemeanor assault and misdemeanor disorderly conduct.
