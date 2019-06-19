TOLLESON, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - One teen boy is in custody after police said a shooting left three people hurt on Wednesday afternoon.
It happened inside Marcelo's AZ Barbershop at 83rd Avenue and Van Buren Street, which also happens to be across the street from the Tolleson Police Department.
Police said the boy got into some argument and pulled out a handgun and started shooting.
The two men who were shot were taken to the hospital. Police say their conditions are unknown.
A third victim was grazed and was treated at the scene.
Police say the teenager had the gun with him when he was arrested.
No one was has been identified.
An investigation is underway.
(2) comments
Little boy, big gun! [scared]
basically just another normal day in the Grand Canyon State
