TOLLESON, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - One person is in custody after police said two men were shot on Wednesday afternoon.
It happened at 83rd Avenue and Van Buren Street, which happens to be across the street from the Tolleson Police Department.
Police said there was an argument that escalated into a fight and that's when the gunshots rang out.
The two men who were shot were taken to the hospital. Police say their conditions are unknown.
The possible shooter is in custody and may be a juvenile, according to police.
An investigation is underway.
