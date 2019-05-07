PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A Phoenix man was arrested because police said he shot his adult son in the chest during an argument after the son apparently kicked the father's dogs.
It happened early Monday morning near 39th Avenue and Camelback Road.
According to court documents, 66-year-old Carl Eugene Myrick got upset at his 29-year-old son for kicking his dogs multiple times. Myrick claims his son then punched him in the chest a couple of times.
Myrick then went inside his apartment to get his handgun and then told his son to leave while waiving the gun, police said.
That's when, according to a family friend, Myrick was raising the gun when it went off. The adult son was shot in the chest.
He was taken to the hospital but his condition is unknown.
Myrick told investigators the shooting was accidental and that he loved his son and wouldn't hurt him, court documents said.
He was booked into jail on one count of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and one count of discharging a fire within city limits.
His bond was set at $20,000.
(2) comments
If he would not hurt his son, why was he pointing a loaded gun at him?
i love my son and would never hurt him...but it's fine to wave a loaded gun at him...but i would never hurt him
