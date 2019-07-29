Brian Flores faces one count of child abuse

Brian Flores faces one count of child abuse.

GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- A Phoenix father has been arrested for allegedly leaving his toddler locked in a hot car at the drive-in movie.

This happened Saturday night at the West Wind Glendale 9 Drive-In near 55th Avenue and Bethany Home Road.

Police say 22-year-old Brian Flores left his 3-year-old daughter in the locked car with no A/C and the windows rolled up, while he went to the snack bar.

When someone noticed the child in the car and reported it to staffers, an announcement was made inside the concession stand, but no one responded.

When police got there, officers found the little girl still locked in the car with no parent in sight.

It's estimated she was in the vehicle for about 15 minutes, according to the police report.

At the time, police say the temperature was still about 100 degrees.

Police say the little girl was awake and alert, and didn't appear to be in distress. Paramedics from the Glendale Fire Department were called to the scene to evaluate her.

When Flores finally returned to the vehicle, police asked him why he left the girl in the car when it was so hot outside.

He replied that "he was getting popcorn," according to the police report.

In a later interview with police, they said Flores told them he left the little girl in the car because "his hands were going to be full with snacks from the concession stand."

According to the police report, Flores reportedly admitted to officers that "he should not have left the victim in the vehicle" and had read news stories in the past about "children being left in hot vehicles and dying."  

The child's mother was called to the scene and took custody of the little girl. 

Flores was booked into jail on one charge of child abuse but was released on his own recognizance.

 

(8) comments

robertscomputer
robertscomputer

He was up to something avnormal or kid would have trasped along. [scared]

Jess Itsme
Jess Itsme

Hey, cut him some slack. Time slows down when you"re STONED! THEY say he was gone for 15 mins. HE swears it was only 2 mins! Dam munchies anyway!! [lol]

Tony G
Tony G

Spelling is not one of your strong suits there high school boy! It's a good thing you know how to spell the names of your favorite adult websites otherwise you would never have a date.

Stanley Trump
Stanley Trump

pathetic parent immature useless feces on the bottom of my shoe. I’d like to punch that ugly smile 10 times

docketman
docketman

Just throw that POS in the car for while and see how he enjoys it. Sick society anymore

Tony G
Tony G

If we are lucky, he will die there.

JustSaying
JustSaying

seriously...what is wrong with people.

