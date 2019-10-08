MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A man was arrested after police said he brought his girlfriend and three young children to a drug deal in Mesa.
According to court documents, 24-year-old Javier Alfonso Ramirez was talking to who he thought was a fentanyl pills buyer, but it was really an undercover Mesa police detective.
They then agreed to meet on Oct. 1 near Main Street and Gilbert Road around 8:30 p.m.
When detectives went up to Ramirez's car, they saw his girlfriend in the driver's seat, Ramirez in the passenger's seat and three children in the backseat, according to court documents. Detectives said there was a 7-year-old, a 4-year-old and a 4-month-old. Police said Ramirez is the father of the 7-year-old, but not the other two.
Police said they searched the car and found 310 blue M30 fentanyl pills, worth about $3,100.
The girlfriend said she drove because Ramirez was intoxicated. She claimed she didn't know he was going to sell drugs.
Once taken into custody, Ramirez denied the drugs were his and said he was on his way to meet a woman for a drink. It was a claim his girlfriend said wasn't true, police said.
Ramirez was arrested for multiple drug charges and child endangerment, but prosecutors are only pursuing the felony charge of possession of a narcotic drug for sale.