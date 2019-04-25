GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- A Glendale father arrested after accidentally shooting his 6-year-old daughter has made his initial court appearance, where a cash-only bond was set at $50,000.
The shooting happened just before 2 p.m. Thursday near 76th and Glendale avenues.
Police said that Eldon Mcinville, 26, was cleaning his shotgun but as he went to put it away, he tripped and the loaded gun went off.
"The parents are fully cooperating with us, but obviously they're very emotional and distraught about this whole situation as every parent should be," said Sgt. John Roth with the Glendale Police Department.
Glendale police said the girl was reportedly walking near her father resulting in the projectile striking her.
According to Mcinville's court documents, he told officers that he had recently purchased the shotgun and was cleaning it for the first time. He also said his daughter was in the room with him because he "was teaching her gun safety."
Mcinville was the one who called 911. He told the dispatcher his daughter's "intestines were visible."
Police said she was alert and asking questions when first responders arrived on the scene.
"They said she was the bravest, strongest girl they've ever seen. She was talking, she wasn't crying, she was asking questions as any 6-year-old would do and they airlifted her to a local Valley hospital in life-threatening condition," said Sgt. Roth.
The community wishes the best for her.
"Everything happens for a reason. All I can say is, God bless this young lady and hopefully she survives," said Julian Hernandez, who lives nearby.
Glendale police say this is a painful lesson about gun safety.
"Everybody needs to pay attention with guns and make sure there are no kids around when you're manipulating them in any way," Sgt. Roth said. "It's just a tragic lesson that many of us have heard. Guns just--they're mishandled for one reason or another and they have to strike something and tragically this little one was in the way."
Police said they found a second loaded shotgun in the closet of Mcinville's bedroom. It was not secured in any manner.
They also discovered "a loaded 357 Magnum revolver on a TV stand unsecured in close proximity to where the victim could gain access to the weapon."
Mcinville is facing charges of child abuse, causing serious physical injury, and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Both carry mandatory prison time if he is convicted.
Should he post bond, he will be required to submit to electronic monitoring and will not be allowed to have any contact with his daughter.
Mcinville was visibly distraught as the Commissioner Jane McLaughlin, who described the circumstances of the shooting as "exceedingly reckless,' explained the conditions of his release.
"No contact with the alleged victim," Commissioner she said as Mcinville cried. "I know she's your daughter, but you may not have contact with her while the case is pending -- even if she contacts you first."
Mcinville asked the judge to reconsider the release conditions.
"My family, we're already penny-pinching everything," he said tearfully. "I just want to help my family. That's all I want to do."
McLaughlin advised him to speak to his court-appointed lawyer, explaining that the bond set was a fraction of what it would have been had the shooting been intentional rather than accidental.
"Ma'am, if there's any way ... please. My wife needs my help," he said.
Mcinville is due back in court for a preliminary hearing on May 6.
According to police, his daughter remains in the hospital, in critical condition, and will undergo multiple surgeries in the following days to further treat the injuries sustained.
There is no such thing as a gun accident. Every one of these so called accidents has its roots in carelessness at some time or another. It is good that the father was arrested. Maybe this will send a message to other careless gun owners that irresponsibility will lead to criminal charges. Arizona is the gun capitol of the nation (at least one of them). Almost everybody in this state owns firearms. Given this reality, perhaps we need to pass some type of mandatory storage law (at least for people with small children) in order to protect the most innocent, vulnerable citizens of our state!!!
The fact that the dad will be charged, even though it was completely an accident, is terrible. This family will be ripped apart... Way to already make a terrible situation even worse... Good job Glendale PD... F'n joke
"Police said the father was cleaning his shotgun but as he went to put it away, he tripped and the loaded gun went off"......but the headline says he was cleaning the gun when it went off.....why do "journalists always change the facts? No wonder why no one trusts the news today.
it's call fake news
It doesn’t sound like he was cleaning a loaded gun. It sounds like he loaded the gun before going to put it away. That’s when the accident happened.
I don't own a gun, don't care to and know nothing about them but I certainly have enough brains to know that there shouldn't be any bullets in a firearm that you are cleaning. That idiot should at least be charged with child endangerment.
Shotguns don't shoot "bullets".
Ban the Dads?
The NRA class I attended, we were instructed, when cleaning your weapon, the bullets is not in the same room where you are cleaning your weapon. But, you still handle your weapon as if it was loaded, because it is always the unloaded weapons that either kill you or injure you.
What type of idiot cleans a loaded gun?
That was exactly my thought. Very first thing you do with any weapon that you are about to clean is to unload it...
Such a sad accident! Firearms can go off by accident! Never clean a firearm near anyone, especially kids! Learn your safety rules well!!! I own a gun with 3 kids, don’t regret owning one! Keeps my kids and me safe!!!
Something about your statement gets me. "Keeps my kids and me safe". Car accident on your way to school, did a gun protect you? No. Swarm of bees attacked the kids, did a gun protect them? No. Stray bullet from 2 blocks away... Did a gun protect you? See where I'm going with this. Owning a gun doesn't make you invincible.
Born in AZ (That's no surprise) - Shut up stupid. Momof3 is obviously talking about a scenario of some dirt bag being in her house (or anywhere else) trying to harm her or her girls and she could put a stop to it by shooting the person which would keep her and her girls safe. Don't act stupid, you know what she meant.
Daddy, how did you know that Momof3’s kids were girls? Just curious...
Shredder - I thought she said there daughters. Maybe she said three kids not three daughters.
Shredder - Correction: I thought she said three daughters. Maybe she said three kids not three daughters.
Born in Wisconsin, long ago. My Dad told me the same thing. And "The gun is ALWAYS loaded". Why clean a gun at 2:00 PM, anyway?
I see your point! But i can protect my self from someone trying to go in my home and rob or harm us. Or anything like that
Americans continue to prove they are simply too stupid anymore to safely possess firearms. (The author's of the 2nd Amendment would be horrified.) We can have guns OR we can have safe communities, but we clearly CAN'T HAVE BOTH. Sadly, you dullards chose firearms over safety so no pity when the occasional child suffers as a result. You must live (or die) with your moronic decisions.
OK do not come crying to me when your home is broken into and the police arrive in time to mop up your family's brains since you cannot defend yourself.
I partially agree with you....feels weird..... but the so called responsible gun owners are at it again.
Actually millions upon millions of Americans own, operate, and function around guns in a safe manner every day. If you apply your thought process, then no Americans should drive cars, hike our urban mountains, ride bicycles, eat greasy food, or even visit the Grand Canyon. Because they all can kill you and do!
don't like the firearm laws? move to a country that restricts ownership. We have the 2nd amendment.
The second amendment was ratified in 1791. You maybe unaware of this, but in the 228 years since that ratification one or two itsy-bitsy minor things have changed in this country. In 1791 women were second-class citizens. Slavery was legal. The country's territories were unexplored, dangerous, and raw. Most laws changed to accommodate historical change. Hiding behind the second amendment is the action of a person who just doesn't get the difference between the time it came into being and the time now when it is waved as a flag of ignorance by people like you.
I'm not into revisionist history Mom. The problem with your statement is that women being second class citizens was NOT in the Constitution and that document enabled women to escape out of it. Same with slaves. Bearing arms, however, IS in the Constitution. I'm not hiding behind anything. I'd suggest you take my advice about going to a country that disallows guns if you don't like them. I've lived in them. They are not so bad. I do appreciate the freedom the USA has.
First amendment was written then too, bigmouth. Let’s trample on that one too. Hiding behind the first advent is the action of a person who just doesn't get the difference between the time it came into being and the time now when it is waved as a flag of ignorance by people like you.. Eat that clown.
Laws - No pity? Why? It wasn't the child that had the gun.
ObeyLAws
they just don't get it
because they don't care about nothing but themselves
WOW Glendale is off the hook this past few weeks!!!
Yeah they are but you were right about what you said, I will retract my smart ss coment from before I am ashamed to admit i live in glendale This is way off the charts, all that's happening , right in glendale. But you know what? NOTHING IS GOING TO CHANGE UNTIL THESE PEOPLE ARE HELD ACCOUNTABLE FOR WHAT THEY DO.iT HAS ALREADY BEEN SAID DONT LEAVE KIDS OR PETS IN CARS, BOOM IT HAPPENED AN THEY ACT LIKE A SOCK WAS LEFT IN THE CAR.mARK MY WORD THERE WILL BE MORE AN MORE. aN DROWNING
People do'nt watch what is happening. Excuse the typing im in a hurry! People watch your kids.
