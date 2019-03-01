PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A fatal crash involving a motorcycle Friday evening has prompted the closure of an intersection in north Phoenix, police said.
Phoenix Police spokesperson, Sgt. Tommy Thompson said two people on a motorcycle were involved in a crash that happened around 5 p.m. near Cave Creek Road and Greenway Parkway.
Thompson said the man driving the motorcycle died on scene of the crash and his passenger, a woman, was critically injured and taken to a local hospital.
Thompson said the intersection will be closed for the rest of the evening.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.