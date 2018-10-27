SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5)-- A man has been arrested after police after he was involved in a crash with a Scottsdale family that stopped to take a sunset photo Friday night.
The incident occurred near the area of 102nd Street and Happy Valley Road.
According to police, an SUV that was occupied by a husband, wife and their son pulled off the road on the dirt shoulder so the wife could take a photo of the sunset.
That’s when a Jeep Grand Cherokee rear ended the victim vehicle at a high rate of speed.
Police say The victim driver sustained life-threatening injuries and the child sustained minor injuries.
Both victims were transported to area hospitals following the incident.
The victim’s wife was uninjured.
Police say 70-year-old Micheal DiFoggio, the driver of the Jeep fled the scene on foot.
After an extensive four-hour search, DiFoggio was found and arrested.
DiFoggio was arrested on multiple charges including aggravated assault, endangerment and leaving the scene of a serious injury accident.
impairment is being investigated as a factor in the collision.
