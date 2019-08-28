Goodyear PD found child
GOODYEAR, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) – About an hour after Goodyear Police Department tweeted about a child found alone in Goodyear, the police posted a happy update.

The little boy's family has been found.

The toddler is between 1 and 2 years old, and was found in the area of 167th Avenue and Van Buren Street at about 9:30 a.m.

"Thanks to everyone who shared the information," Goodyear PD said in its second tweet.

Goodyear PD did not include a photo in its original tweet, which came out at about 1:30 p.m., on the heels of a tweet from Gilbert PD about another found child.

No other details were immediately available.

 

