GOODYEAR, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) – About an hour after Goodyear Police Department tweeted about a child found alone in Goodyear, the police posted a happy update.
The little boy's family has been found.
The toddler is between 1 and 2 years old, and was found in the area of 167th Avenue and Van Buren Street at about 9:30 a.m.
"Thanks to everyone who shared the information," Goodyear PD said in its second tweet.
Goodyear PD did not include a photo in its original tweet, which came out at about 1:30 p.m., on the heels of a tweet from Gilbert PD about another found child.
No other details were immediately available.
*UPDATE* The family of the child has been located. Thanks to everyone who shared the information! pic.twitter.com/B4MBh6Bllw— Goodyear Police Dept (@Goodyearpolice) August 28, 2019
FOUND CHILD (1-2 years of age)Around 9:30 this morning, Goodyear PD located an African-American male, approx. 1-2 yrs of age, about 25-30 lbs. and 2 ½ ft. tall, in the area of 167/Fillmore St. If anyone knows who this boy belongs to, please contact Goodyear PD at 623-932-1220. pic.twitter.com/stF30BBukE— Goodyear Police Dept (@Goodyearpolice) August 28, 2019