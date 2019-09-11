PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A former teacher's aide in Phoenix is facing charges after police said she sent nude photos and videos to a student.
Police said officers started looking into a sexual relationship between Christmas White and a teen student of Greenway Middle School on Aug. 26, 2019.
They found some nude photos and videos on the student's phone.
White was arrested on Wednesday, Sept. 11, around 10 a.m, police said.
The 23-year-old was booked into jail with one count of aggravated luring a minor for sex and one count of furnishing obscene material to a minor.
According to the Paradise Valley Unified School District, White worked as a teacher's aide during the 2018-2019 school year but wasn't hired back after her interim employment contract ended on May 24.
The district said she passed all of the hiring background checks.