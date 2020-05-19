MARICOPA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A former Maricopa County Sheriff's Office detective was arrested for allegedly trying to lure a minor into having sex near Maricopa.
Police say Christopher Michael Butts began talking to who he thought was a 13-year-old girl on a dating app on March 13. According to court documents, the "alleged minor" stated several times how old she was; however, Butts continued sending messages.
According to court records, Butts began discussing engaging in sex acts and stated in a message, "I promise I am not here to take you, I definitely will not hurt you. If you say stop or no, then I will absolutely stop." Butts said in another message he promised he wouldn't get the girl pregnant because he had been "fixed" in that way.
On March 17, he messaged the girl through the app that he was in Maricopa and near the girl's home with one of her favorite drinks. Maricopa police arrested butts near the Cobblestone Farms subdivision off State Route 347 and Cobblestone Farms Drive. As he was taken into custody, Butts was found to have the specific drink the girl had previously mentioned, and the dating application was on Butt's cellphone.
Butts told police in an interview that he had no intention of engaging in sex but planned to alert the girl's mother about what was going on and call the police, according to court paperwork. Investigators never said who Butts was actually talking to.
According to MCSO, Butts was hired as a deputy in 2009 and resigned in 2014. During his employment, Butts worked as a detective for the major crimes division.
Butts was booked into the Pinal County Jail and faces one count of luring a minor for sexual exploitation.