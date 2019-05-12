SNOWFLAKE, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- Authorities in Navajo County say they have recaptured a man who escaped from their custody Thursday night.
Officials with the Snowflake-Taylor Police Department say Ricardo Lopez, a wanted felon, escaped their custody around 8 p.m. Thursday night.
Police say Lopez was wanted recently for drug possession.
Authorities were also looking for Mary Chayrez in regards to the whereabouts of Lopez.
Around 7:30 a.m. on Sunday morning, police found Lopez at a Taylor-area home. He was arrested and booked in Navajo County Jail.
Chayrez is still wanted for questioning, officials say.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.