PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Phoenix police say an employee at Central High School could face criminal charges. It's all because of an incident that started off campus and ended with the employee refusing to come out of a school bathroom.
[WATCH: Worker at high school in Phoenix erratically drives, hides in bathroom, police say]
Phoenix Police sent Arizona's Family the following statement.
"Several complaints had been received by the Police Department and City Leaders in recent months that a woman who worked at Central High School, routinely committed traffic violations while driving to work. Her driving caused concerns for the safety of children walking to school in the area. Phoenix Police officers made several attempts to contact the woman at her residence, but she would never answer the door. On September 12, 2019, at approximately 8:00 a.m., the woman was driving to Central High School when Phoenix Police Officers observed her commit several traffic violations. She arrived at the school and ignored officers who were trying to contact her, and she went into a restroom. The woman locked the door and refused to come out for approximately 30 minutes. When she came out of the restroom, she was taken into custody. Based upon the circumstances, the decision was made to issue the woman traffic citations and release her while additional charges are being considered."
Police told Arizona's Family officers saw the woman driving up on the sidewalk and driving through stop signs.
Some students said they were surprised to see all the police on campus.
"I was walking in the back of the school because I have classes in the 800 building," said sophomore Angel Soto. "All of a sudden I see like four police cars out there, and like there was a couple teachers talking."
Police said the woman knew officers were waiting for her when she refused to come out.
Phoenix Union High School District said the employee has been placed on administrative leave, pending an investigation.
The district said it sent this letter home to parents:
Good Morning Central High School Parents,
We want to make you aware of a police incident involving an employee. An incident that initially took place off campus made its way on campus but was quickly resolved. Students and staff were never at any risk and campus is calm and continuing on its regular bell schedule. Because of our fast-acting personnel, we were able to isolate the situation and ensure the safety of all students and staff. We also want to thank local law enforcement for their assistance with the situation. As always, please contact us if you have any questions but please remember this is a police matter, so specific questions on the incident or individual should be directed to the Phoenix Police Department.
"As a parent I’m glad that you stopped me because I really want to know what the situation is," said Pierre Peterson. "I have a daughter that goes here. Situation is a broad word."