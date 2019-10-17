Officers and firefighters got a woman breathing again after she was found unconscious in her jails cell in Mesa. (Source: Mesa Police Department)

MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - First responders came to the rescue of a woman who was in jail and was found without a pulse and not breathing.

The incident was caught on a surveillance camera.

According to police, there were no signs that the woman was feeling sick or having health issues when she went into the cell.

Police officers who found her on the floor said she not responsive, not breathing, and didn't have a pulse, investigators said.

The officers started CPR and used an AED (automated external defibrillator).

Paramedics arrived and were able to revive the woman.

It's unclear what led up to the medical episode.

 

Copyright 2019 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.

 

Locations

Recommended for you