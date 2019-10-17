MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - First responders came to the rescue of a woman who was in jail and was found without a pulse and not breathing.
The incident was caught on a surveillance camera.
According to police, there were no signs that the woman was feeling sick or having health issues when she went into the cell.
Police officers who found her on the floor said she not responsive, not breathing, and didn't have a pulse, investigators said.
The officers started CPR and used an AED (automated external defibrillator).
Paramedics arrived and were able to revive the woman.
It's unclear what led up to the medical episode.
