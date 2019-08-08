MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - An elementary school teacher was taken into custody at a Mesa school on Wednesday for sexual assault, according to court documents.
Michael Patrick Driscoll was arrested at Irving Elementary School near Val Vista Drive and Broadway Road around 2:20 p.m.
The first day of school was on Tuesday.
According to the school's website, the 49-year-old is a fifth-grade teacher.
Court documents didn't say what the allegations were for the sexual assault charge. Based on the charge, the alleged victim wasn't a child.
Driscoll was booked into jail on the charge, and his bond was set at $100,000.
Mesa Public Schools said it didn't know anything about the arrest.
"The law enforcement agency has not shared any information about the circumstances leading to the arrest, and the school and district had no prior knowledge that this was going to occur," the district said in a statement.
Detectives with the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office Fugitive Apprehension Tactical Enforcement Team, which is part of the FBI Violent Crime Task Force, were the ones who arrested Driscoll.
According to court documents, Driscoll has worked at Irvine Elementary for 10 years.
(1) comment
That would ruin a young pups whole day . Arrested and dragged off job in front of everyone . So income stops and costs begin ! [censored]
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.