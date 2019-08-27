EL MIRAGE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police have arrested a man they say allegedly assaulted his girlfriend as she tried to break up with him.
The incident occurred early Monday morning in El Mirage.
According to court documents, Manuel Alvarez Corrales, 18, dragged his girlfriend into an alley.
A witness told officers that they saw Corrales punch and strangle his girlfriend.
The victim later told officers the incident started after she wanted to end her relationship with Corrales. The woman added Corrales was under the influence of drugs at the time of the incident.
Court documents revealed Corrales dragged the victim out of his residence and began assaulting her.
The woman told officers that she "was seeing lights" after Corrales choked her around the neck.
The victim later told a nurse at an advocacy center that Corrales forced to have sex with her after she refused several times.
Corrales later admitted to officers that he put his hands on his girlfriend's neck but denied forcing her to have sex, according to court documents.
Corrales was later arrested and booked into the Fourth Avenue Jail for several charges including assault, disorderly conduct, and sexual assault.