TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) – An El Mirage man already facing a charge of aggravated assault on an officer is in trouble with the law again after allegedly exposing himself to a woman at a Tempe bar.
Police arrested Meyan Yaie Fien at a bar in the area of Fifth Street and Mill Avenue shortly before 1 a.m. on Wednesday, July 3, 2019.
According to court documents, the 32-year-old followed a woman into the women’s bathroom and then dropped his pants and exposed himself to her.
The woman told police she noticed Fien “staring at her” before she went to the restroom.
“Investigation revealed that Meyan also had a MCSO (sic) warrant for failure to appear on an aggravated assault charge against a police officer,” reads the probable cause for arrest statement.
Information about that incident was not immediately available, but court documents list the offense date as Sept. 30, 2017.
Fien was booked into the Tempe City Jail on suspicion of indecent exposure. He was then transferred to the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office for the warrant.
A judge set a cash-only appearance bond of $2,000 for Fein on the charge of aggravated assault on an officer. Fein is due back in court for a status conference on July 11, 2019.
(4) comments
Calling Maupin calling useless false teaching preacher Maupin??? No Maupin not the publicity you want.... Camera hoe
Man, these people steal everything! Weenie-wagging is our gig! Can't he simply make a beer run?
On ho, they need to have everything that is white, made their own. BET , Black Grammys, Black Power, Black this , Black that , Black history Month , Black Lives Matter, on and on and on. Course it is racist if whitey has similar just for whites. Isn't that right Tony ?
E has the privys if a woman[scared]
