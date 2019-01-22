TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Three people were taken to the hospital after a rollover crash in Tempe early Tuesday morning.
The crash happened at the intersection of 48th Street and Broadway Road.
[SECTION: Traffic]
The crash involved two vehicles, with one of the vehicles rolled over.
Police say early information indicates a female driver ran the red light heading southbound through the intersection, colliding with the eastbound vehicle and causing it to roll.
A woman in the passenger seat of the rolled vehicle was ejected over 20 feet. The driver of that vehicle also suffered serious injuries. They were both rushed to the hospital.
The alleged red-light runner was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
The crash has closed State Route 143 southbound to 48th Street/Broadway Road. Traffic is being diverted onto Interstate 10 westbound.
I-10 eastbound to 48th Street is also closed.
There is no estimated time to reopen.
The crash remains under investigation.
#Update #TrafficAlert SR 143 SB CLOSED btwn I-10 & Broadway; I-10 EB to 48th St also CLOSED, for rollover. @GibbyParra & I tag teaming on the coverage. #azfamily pic.twitter.com/HsHGdUbOVq— Gina Maravilla (@GinaMaravillaTV) January 22, 2019
CLOSED: A crash closed State Route 143 southbound to 48th Street/Broadway Road south of Interstate 10 in Tempe. Southbound traffic is being diverted onto I-10 westbound. Interstate 10 eastbound to 48th exit is also closed. There is no estimated reopening time. #phxtraffic— Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) January 22, 2019
And how many red lights has she run before and not got caught because of no red light cameras?
