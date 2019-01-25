EAGAR, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Police say a doctor in Eagar was illegally videotaping his patients.
Dr. Kevin Eagar was arrested Thursday at his office in Eagar at 41 West Second Avenue, said Eagar Police Department Chief Mike Sweetser.
Police said authorities were tipped off about Eagar's alleged activities after a tip from a concerned citizen in December.
Investigators served a warrant on Jan. 24 and searched Eagar's office as well as his residence. Evidence was collected at both locations, police said.
Their investigation has revealed 11 victims, but investigators believe there may be even more victims who have not come forward.
Eagar is currently charged with 11 counts voyeurism and 11 counts of surreptitious photographing, videotaping, filming or digitally recording.
Anyone with information about the case was asked to call the Eagar Police Department at 928-337-4321.
The odd thing is that his license is not listed by the AZ Chiropractic board (there's nobody with the last name "Eagar").
He's a chiropractor, in case anyone wonders.
