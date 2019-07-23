SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A Payson man is facing charges after police said he was drunk and crashed his SUV into a Scottsdale home and tried to run off.
The crash happened near Scottsdale and McDowell roads just after 4:30 a.m. on March 30. Police said Colby Allen Stewart hit another vehicle before slamming into the home.
According to court documents, Stewart was found about a half-mile away from the crash. He initially denied being the driver in the crash and said his friend was behind the wheel.
Police said the now-26-year-old admitted to having a "couple of shots" of Tito's vodka in Old Town Scottsdale. However, police said he had a blood-alcohol level of 0.197, which is more than double the legal limit.
Officers said the Toyota 4Runner was registered to Stewart and had significant damage, including a missing tire that was later found inside the home's bathroom.
As for the home, police said it was hit with such force the house shifted and front door buckled. A family of two adults and four kids had to stay somewhere else because the house wasn't liveable. Officers estimated Stewart caused $200,000 worth of damage.
No one inside was hurt.
Police said if Stewart had crashed into any of the bedrooms, somebody could have been killed.
Stewart was taken to the hospital to be evaluated. That's where he was overheard talking to himself, admitting he "ruined his life" and lost control of his SUV and crashing, according to court documents.
He was later booked into jail.
Stewart is being charged with one count of criminal damage, one count of endangerment, one count of extreme driving while under the influence of alcohol, one count of driving while under the influence of alcohol and one count of leaving the scene of an accident.
(6) comments
What is the only hope of stopping these vehicle murderers. ?[huh]
A couple of shots of Tito's, 4:30 am. That blood alcohol level doesn't jive with the timeframe from drinks to capture, given most AZ bars close at 2 am... Something isn't adding up here.
Fascinating! I love reading news stories 4 months after the fact. I believe “the wheel in the bathroom” bit was just to gin up the story. Pics or that’s fake news.
He will probably get 10 months, and a school teacher gets 20 years for child molestation
I’m guessing he may have a drinking problem.
Moron....idiot....moron...idiot.....
