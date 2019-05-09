GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A man who was drunk behind the wheel and plowed into a murder investigation scene in Glendale didn't stop, causing officers to dive out of the way, Glendale police said.
According to police, officers had closed Glendale Avenue from 63rd Avenue to 67th Avenue early Sunday morning to investigate a murder.
Police said Noel Herrera Estrada was going east when he hit a patrol car with flashing lights at 67th Avenue. An officer was inside but wasn't hurt.
Estrada kept going at speeds over 50 mph and didn't try to stop, police said.
The 25-year-old went through more police tape and nearly hit two officers, causing them to run onto the sidewalk, according to court documents.
Two officers in patrol cars then followed Estrada as he kept driving and turned left onto 58th Avenue.
He eventually came to a stop but initially ignored orders to get out of the car.
Estrada got out after officers used non-lethal weapons, police said.
His blood alcohol content was between .203 and .205, according to court documents.
He denied hitting the patrol car or driving through the investigation scene.
Police said his car has a lot of damage in the front and there's no way he didn't know he went through the murder scene.
Estrada faces three counts of endangerment, two counts of driving while under the influence of alcohol, two counts of extreme driving under the influence and leaving the scene of an accident involving damage.
