PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A man is behind bars after Phoenix police said he was impaired when he drove up on a sidewalk, hit a man and took off on Tuesday night.
According to police, 35-year-old Thomas Taraba and another person were walking on the sidewalk along McDowell Road near 37th Street around 11 p.m. That's when 20-year-old Zachary Showers, in a Chevy Aveo, went up on the sidewalk and hit Taraba, officers said.
According to court documents, Taraba was thrown 75 feet.
He was taken to the hospital where he later died. The other person was not hurt.
Showers kept going on McDowell until 43rd Street where he parked his car at an apartment complex and ran off, police said.
Court documents said Showers went back to where the crash happened and asked officers about it. He then admitted to being the driver but denied hitting anyone, claiming he had a flat tire, police said.
Officers said he appeared impaired and tests showed he had a blood alcohol content of .154, nearly twice the legal limit.
Invesitgators collected a red bumper and a headlight parts and matched them to Showers' car at 42nd street, police said.
He then returned and "showed signs of impairment," officers said.
According to court documents, Showers was drinking beer with friends before the crash.
He was booked into jail on one count of manslaughter, leaving the scene of a fatal collision and endangerment. Showers is being held without bond.
Court records show Showers was out on bond at the time of the crash in connection to various charges from a February incident including first-degree burglary, kidnapping and aggravated assault, among others.
(1) comment
gooooooooooooood riddance, have fun spending the rest of your life behind bars
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.