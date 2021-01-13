PRESCOTT VALLEY, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A woman is facing several charges after police said she was drunk when she hit a police officer in Prescott Valley.
According to police, the officer was driving on Spouse Drive at Miner Road when he saw Sandra Lynn Naugle drive into his lane on Tuesday around 7 p.m. To avoid being hit head-on, the officer swerved but was still hit on his patrol car's front passenger side. The officer ended up in a drainage ditch. He was not hurt.
His patrol car was still driveable so he got out of the ditch and stopped Naugle. She was arrested and booked into jail on charges of DUI, felony endangerment, aggravated assault on a peace officer and reckless driving. An investigation is underway.