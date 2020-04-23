Martez Lyle Bega scene

Martez Lyle Begay was arrested on Wednesday night.

 (Source: Maricopa County Sheriff's Office/3TV/CBS 5)

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) – A man whose blood-alcohol level was more than twice the legal limit hit and killed a woman on a motorcycle in Phoenix Wednesday night, police said.

According to investigators, 23-year-old Martez Lyle Begay was driving a 2016 Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck going south on 20th Street when he "failed to yield the right of way" while turning left into a private driveway just south of Highland Avenue around 9:30 p.m. That's when he crashed into a 30-year-old woman on a 2015 Harley Davidson motorcycle. She was taken to the hospital where she later died. Police say Begay had a 37-year-old passenger with him; neither one was hurt.

Woman on motorcycle hit, killed by possibly impaired driver in Phoenix

23-year-old Martez Lyle Begay was driving a 2016 Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck.

Court paperwork said Begay failed a field sobriety test and a breath test showed his blood-alcohol level was 0.195. He was taken to jail and booked on one count of manslaughter. It’s not clear if Begay has a history of DUI.

Woman on motorcycle hit, killed by possibly impaired driver in Phoenix

Police have not identified the victim. The investigation is ongoing.

martez lyle begay

Martez Lyle Begay, 23.
 

Copyright 2020 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you