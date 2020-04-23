PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) – A man whose blood-alcohol level was more than twice the legal limit hit and killed a woman on a motorcycle in Phoenix Wednesday night, police said.
According to investigators, 23-year-old Martez Lyle Begay was driving a 2016 Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck going south on 20th Street when he "failed to yield the right of way" while turning left into a private driveway just south of Highland Avenue around 9:30 p.m. That's when he crashed into a 30-year-old woman on a 2015 Harley Davidson motorcycle. She was taken to the hospital where she later died. Police say Begay had a 37-year-old passenger with him; neither one was hurt.
Court paperwork said Begay failed a field sobriety test and a breath test showed his blood-alcohol level was 0.195. He was taken to jail and booked on one count of manslaughter. It’s not clear if Begay has a history of DUI.
Police have not identified the victim. The investigation is ongoing.