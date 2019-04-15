PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5)-- The Phoenix Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened on the west side of town.
The shooting occurred just after 3:30 a.m. near the area of 91st Avenue and Campbell Road.
According to Phoenix police, a man was driving in the area when someone from another vehicle fired shots at it.
The man was then struck and sustained life-threatening injuries.
Police added that the victim's vehicle came to a stop following the incident.
No other details have been released at this time.
At this time, northbound and southbound traffic is shut down from Indian School Road to Camelback Road on 91st Avenue.
Traffic is also closed on Campbell Road at 91st Avenue.
Stay with Arizona's Family for more on this developing story.
