PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) − According to the Phoenix Police Department, a driver is dead after he ran a red light and was crushed by a semi early Monday morning.
Sabrina Roman was sitting at a red light to go westbound on McDowell Road when she witnessed the deadly crash.
She said a speeding car ran a red light on McDowell Road and was struck by a semi heading southbound on 67th Avenue.
"Before you know it, the semi was on top of the car," described Roman. "Then it rolled and flipped a couple times and ended up on the side where it ended."
[SPECIAL SECTION: Traffic]
The car was nothing but a mangled wreck afterward.
"It just seemed so unreal watching the semi go over it," she said.
Police said the male driver was pronounced deceased at the scene. The truck driver remained on the scene and is cooperating with the investigation.
Police said both speed and the red-light violation appear to be the main factors in the collision.
Police said the intersection of 67th Avenue and McDowell Road will be closed for the morning commute because of the crash.
[MAP: 67th Avenue and McDowell Road]
The crash remains under investigation.
67th Ave & McDowell Rd intersection closed for Fatal Collision. Avoid area. Use alt route. #PHXtraffic pic.twitter.com/uNimOoo2Xu— Phoenix Police (@phoenixpolice) September 25, 2018
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.