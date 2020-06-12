PEORIA (3TV/CBS 5) -- A driver is in custody after running over an officer and taking police on a car chase that ended in a crash Friday night. It started in Peoria and ended in Glendale, off the Loop 101 Freeway near Glendale Avenue, police say.
Initially, the officer was investigating a car that looked suspicious. That car eventually drove off, running over the officer. Other officers chased after the suspect, who later crashed and was taken into custody in Glendale.
The officer was taken to the hospital with serious injuries, but is expected to recover.
The identity of the suspect has yet to be released. Stay with azfamily.com for the latest on this incident.